WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, reservoirs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs level and the barrages on Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson of the authority, the inflows and outflows in Indus River at Tarbela was 21100 cusecs and 42000 cusecs and inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Nowshera was 8800 cusecs and 8800 cusecs while at Khairabad Bridge, the inflows and outflows in it was 16100 cusecs and 16100 cusecs.

Similarly, inflows and outflows in Jehlum River at Mangla was 8500 cusecs and 22000 cusecs while in Chenab at Marala, the inflows and outflows were 5100 cusecs and 2000 cusecs respectively.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 46400 cusecs and Outflows 41400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 43300 cusecs and Outflows 43000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 45400 cusecs and Outflows 40700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 38800 cusecs and Outflows 32800 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 32000 cusecs and Outflows 13800 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 14100 cusecs and Outflows 3000 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 5800 cusecs and Outflow Nil cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 4100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Meanwhile, Tarbela Dam was operating at the level of 1497 feet against the minimum operating level 1398 feet. Maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage on Monday morning was recorded 3.079-million-acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1126.55 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage on Monday morning was 0.970 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 640.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage on Monday morning was 0.035 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.