WAPDA Issues Water Position In Rivers, Barrages, Dams

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages here on Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson of the authority, inflows and outflows in Indus River at Tarbela were 17000 cusecs and 10000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Nowshera were 8300 cusecs and 8300 cusecs.

Similarly, inflows and outflows at Khairabad Bridge were 16800 cusecs and 16800 cusecs respectively. In Jhelum River at at Mangla, the inflows and outflows were 6900 cusecs and 4000 cusecs while in inflows and outflows in Chenab River at Marala were 12400 cusecs and 12400 cusecs respectively.

Furthermore, inflows and outflows in Jinnah Barrage were 23000 cusecs and 18500 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Chashma were 19100 cusecs and 13000 cusecs.

Similarly, inflows and outflows were 19500 cusecs and 16700 cusecs, Guddu (inflows 21600 cusecs and outflows 14900 cusecs), Sukkur (inflows 15800 cusecs and outflows 500 cusecs), Kotri (inflows 3700 cusecs and outflows 3700 cusecs) Trimmu (inflows 6200 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs) while in Panjnad (inflows 5900 cusecs and outflows Nil cusecs) respectively.

Meanwhile, Tarbela Dam was operating at the level of 1490.17 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1550 feet and minimum operating level 1398 feet. Live storage on Thursday morning was recorded 2.744 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1117.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage on Thursday morning was 0.731 MAF.

Chashma (Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.10 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage on Thursday morning was 0.042 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

