WAPDA Issues Water Position In Rivers, Barrages, Dams

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 12:40 PM

WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages here on Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson, inflows and outflows in Indus River were recorded 16500 cusecs and 5000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Kabul River were 8500 cusecs and 8500 cusecs.

Similarly, inflows and outflows at Khairabad Bridge 16100 cusecs and 16100, Jhelum at Mangla (inflows 6300 cusecs and outflows 4000 cusecs) while inflows and outflows in Chenab at Marala were recorded 5400 cusecs and 5400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 18400 cusecs and Outflows 14400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 19700 cusecs and Outflows 12000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 16100 cusecs and Outflows 16100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 17600 cusecs and Outflows 12400 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 12900 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 2400 cusecs and Outflows 2400 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 8700 cusecs and Outflow Nil cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 3600 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Meanwhile, Tarbela Dam was operating at level of 1491.71 feet against maximum conservation level of 1550 feet and minimum operating level 1398 feet respectively. Live storage on Monday morning was 2.814 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla was operating at level of 1118.55 feet against minimum operating level 1050 feet and maximum conservation level 1242 feet. Live storage on Monday morning was 0.752 MAF.

Chashma was operating at level of 640.50 feet against minimum operating level 638.15 feet and maximum conservation level 649 feet. Live storage on Monday morning was 0.032 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

