WAPDA Issues Water Position In Rivers, Dams, Barrages

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) released water position of Tarbela Dam, Mangla Dam and Chashma Barrage and other water level in other reservoirs here on Tuesday.

According to the information released by the authority the inflows and outflows in Indus River at Tarbela were 94,800 cusecs and 94,000 cusecs. In River Kabul at Nowshera the inflows was 26,500 cusecs and outflows 26,500 cusecs, at Khairabad Bridge (Inflows 95,000 cusecs and Outflow 95,000), Jhelum at Mangla (Inflows 16,500 cusecs and Outflows 18,000 cusecs) and Chenab at Marala (Inflows 34,000 cusecs and outflows 4,000 cusecs) respectively.

In Jinnah Barrage, the inflows was 112,400 cusecs and Outflows 104,400 cusecs, Chashma (inflows: 135,200 cusecs and outflows 116,400 cusecs) Taunsa (inflows 119,500 cusecs and outflows 100,100 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 117,500 cusecs and outflows 109,800 cusecs), Sukkur (inflows 134,400 cusecs and outflows 124,300 cusecs) Kotri (inflows 245,900 cusecs and outflows 212,200 cusecs) Trimmu (inflows 21,100 cusecs and outflow 3,900 cusecs) Panjnad (inflows 18,100 cusecs and outflows 4,100 cusecs).

Tarbela Dam, whose minimum operating level 1,398 feet was operating at 1,550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage for today (Tuesday) was 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1192.95 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage (Tuesday) 3.905 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage (Tuesday) 0.258 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 A.M.

