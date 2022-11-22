WAPDA issues water position in rivers, dams, barrages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has released the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages for today (Tuesday).

According to a spokesman of the authority inflows and outflows in Indus River was 25400 cusecs and 42000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Nowshera was 11800 cusecs and 11800 cusecs while at Khairabad Bridge inflows and outflows in this river was 19400 cusecs and 19400.

In Jehlum River at Mangla (inflows 10700 cusecs and outflows 22000 cusecs), Chenab at Marala (inflows 7700 cusecs and outflows 2000 cusecs) respectively.

In Jinnah Barrage, inflows was 51800 cusecs and outflows 45800 cusecs), Chashma (inflows: 48100 cusecs and outflows 51000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 48000 cusecs and outflows 39100 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 40400 cusecs and outflows 33200 cusecs, Sukkur (inflows 33100 cusecs and outflows 13100 cusecs), Kotri (inflows 21700 cusecs and outflows 7200 cusecs), Trimmu (inflows 5500 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs), in Panjnad, inflows was 6700 cusecs and while outflows zero cusecs.

Tarbela Dam was operating at 1515.36 feet against the minimum operating level 1398 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage for today (Tuesday) was estimated at 3.950 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1142.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.497 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.107 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.