WAPDA, KAPCO to rehabilitate houses burnt in Jaranwala tragedy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Kot Addu Power Company (KAPCO), majority shares of which are owned by WAPDA, have announced to rehabilitate the houses of Christian community burnt by the miscreants few days ago in a tragic incident that took place at Jaranwala, district Faisalabad.

WAPDA spokesman told media here on Wednesday that this measure of corporate social responsibility was being taken to express solidarity with Christian community of the country. He added that Government of Punjab was being approached in this regard, while survey was being carried out by WAPDA in coordination with the provincial government and the district administration to assess volume of losses and start rehabilitation of the burnt houses on war footing.