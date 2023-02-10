UrduPoint.com

Wapda, KDA, C&W Busy In Restoring Electricity And Roads After A Snowfall In Kaghan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Wapda, KDA, C&W busy in restoring electricity and roads after a snowfall in Kaghan

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :On the second consecutive day, snowfall continued in the upper parts of district Abbottabad and Mansehra where Naran has received more than 1.5 feet of snow, Shugran 1 foot and Galyat has received up to 10 inches of snow.

Once again the severity of the cold has increased in both Abbottabad and Mansehra districts due to heavy snowfall. Workers of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) have also cleared the land sliding at Paras and the road is open for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

KDA administration also deputed its teams at various places of Kaghan, Naran and Shugran to guide and help the local people and tourists who are visiting the areas during the snowfall.

In the plains areas of Hazara division, the rainfall continues intermittently, and several connecting roads of Kaghan Valley and Bhogramang Valley have also been partially closed.

The electricity supply has been suspended in the areas of Kaghan, teams of KDA are busy removing the snow with the help of heavy machinery along with the provision of guidance to tourists and local people at various places on the Kaghan Highway and Shogran Road.

