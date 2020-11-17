UrduPoint.com
WAPDA Launching Work On K-IV Project: Imran Ismail

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

WAPDA launching work on K-IV project: Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Tuesday said Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) was launching work on K-IV project and the two engine for Karachi Circular Railways had arrived for the execution of the project as per schedule.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said a project to lay out gas pipeline in various areas of Sindh would be completed in near future. The delay was made by the Sindh government, he added.

To a question about depletion of gas reserves, the governor said there was a decline in the gas reserves.

About the sewerage system of Karachi, he said all the drainage system had been damaged due to ill-planning and mushroom-grooming of residential societies in the metropolis.

