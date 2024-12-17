WAPDA lineman Abdul Qadeer succumbs to injuries following electric shock

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) WAPDA lineman Abdul Qadeer, who was critically injured by an electric shock while performing maintenance work on a power pole, has passed away.

According to reports, the incident occurred a few days ago when Abdul Qadeer was on duty and came into contact with a live wire, resulting in severe injuries.

He was immediately shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, where he remained under treatment. However, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries today.

Colleagues and locals described Abdul Qadeer as a polite and sociable individual known for his humble nature and dedication to his work. His death has left the community in mourning.

The funeral prayer of the Abdul Qadeer was offered in his native town where a large number of people from all walks of life were present.