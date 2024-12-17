Open Menu

WAPDA Lineman Abdul Qadeer Succumbs To Injuries Following Electric Shock

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

WAPDA lineman Abdul Qadeer succumbs to injuries following electric shock

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) WAPDA lineman Abdul Qadeer, who was critically injured by an electric shock while performing maintenance work on a power pole, has passed away.

According to reports, the incident occurred a few days ago when Abdul Qadeer was on duty and came into contact with a live wire, resulting in severe injuries.

He was immediately shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, where he remained under treatment. However, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries today.

Colleagues and locals described Abdul Qadeer as a polite and sociable individual known for his humble nature and dedication to his work. His death has left the community in mourning.

The funeral prayer of the Abdul Qadeer was offered in his native town where a large number of people from all walks of life were present.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar WAPDA Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web serie ..

Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago

18 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Hara ..

Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..

25 minutes ago
 Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if d ..

Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..

1 hour ago
 LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif ..

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in ..

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute ..

Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir

2 hours ago
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support ..

Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

3 hours ago
 AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

4 hours ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

5 hours ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan