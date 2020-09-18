UrduPoint.com
Wapda Lineman Electrocuted

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:35 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A Wapda lineman was electrocuted while working on live electric lines on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 here, deceased lineman Munawar Hussain s/o Idrees Hussain, a resident of Mansoorabad was on work in Sitara Colony, College Road when he suffered fatal electric shock and diedon spot.

His body has been handed over to the heirs.

