Wapda lineman electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A Wapda lineman was electrocuted while working on live electric lines on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 here, deceased lineman Munawar Hussain s/o Idrees Hussain, a resident of Mansoorabad was on work in Sitara Colony, College Road when he suffered fatal electric shock and diedon spot.

His body has been handed over to the heirs.