Wapda Lineman Electrocuted In Mansehra

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Wapda lineman Muhammad Zubair who was working on electricity fault at village Balang Gali Bagh of Union Tarangri Sabir Shah Mansehra electrocuted to death over electric shock

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Wapda lineman Muhammad Zubair who was working on electricity fault at village Balang Gali Bagh of Union Tarangri Sabir Shah Mansehra electrocuted to death over electric shock.

As per locals, during work, Zubair suddenly caught by 11000 KV electric shock and shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra where he could not survive and lost his life.

The colleagues of the ill-fated lineman and other Wapda staffers mourned over the sad demise of Muhammad Zubair and demanded financial compensation for the bereaved family.

The funeral prayer of Muhammad Zubair was offered in his native town Balang Gali Bagh where besides others a large number of Wapda employees also participated.

