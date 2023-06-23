Open Menu

Wapda Lineman Electrocuted To Death In Havelian

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

Wapda lineman Friday was electrocuted to death at Village Sajawal of Tehsil Havelian while working on an electricity pole

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Wapda lineman Friday was electrocuted to death at Village Sajawal of Tehsil Havelian while working on an electricity pole.

According to the Wapda Abbottabad sources, lineman Iftikhar Shah was working for repairing a High voltage overhead electricity transmission line near village Sajawal of Tehsil Havelian, all of sudden he was electrocuted to death.

Rescue 1122 recovered the dead body of the lineman and shifted him to Type-D hospital Havelian where after postmortem handed over to the family.

