Wapda lineman injured during repairing work on 11000 KV

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A lineman Muhammad Asad was severely injured due to electric shock while repairing the base of power main line near Government Degree College No. 1, Dera here on Tuesday.

The lineman was referred to Islamabad in critical condition.

According to the details, Mohammad Asad, lineman of WAPDA PESCO Complaint Office, was severely injured due to electric shock while repairing the base of 11000 KV main line of power in Chah Syed Munawar Shah area near Government Degree College No. 1. He was immediately shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dera where he has been referred to Islamabad due to his critical condition.