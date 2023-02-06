(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A study group of the WAPDA Medical Services Intensive Management Training Course on Monday visited Maroof International Hospital (MIH).

The WAPDA Medical Directorate was conducting an intensive Management Training Course for their doctors to be promoted from PBS 17 to PBS 18.

As part of their field tours, the participating doctors visited Maroof International Hospital, along with Course Director Dr. Shazia Rana and Course Facilitator Dr. Nazir Ahmed Khan MS WAPDA Hospital, Rawalpindi.

Dr. Nabia Tariq, Head of the Gynae Department, Dr. Gulafshana Khan, Senior consultant Gynecology Maroof Int'l Hospital and the Corporate team welcomed the study group.

The participants were given a detailed tour of the hospital, with special attention given to the In-patient Rooms, Molecular Operation Theatres, ICU, Pediatric ICU, NICU, CCU and Cath Labs, which consisted of an integral component of the visit.

The evidence-based medical provisions at the hospital were highly appreciated by all attendees. The visiting doctors showed a particular interest in the hospital's internal sterilization system or CSSD (Central Sterile Supply Department) and were keen to know how the process could be recreated at other hospitals in the region.

Dr. Mir Abdul Waheed, Medical Director and Head of the Accident and Emergency Department at Maroof Int'l Hospital, gave a comprehensive briefing on the establishment and endeavors undertaken by the hospital to ensure the prompt availability of quality medical services under a single unit.

With keen interest, the eager partakers asked a multitude of questions that were answered with deep insight by Dr. Mir and other senior doctors.

Maroof Int'l is one of those few hospitals in Pakistan, where the Emergency Department is led by a foreign-trained emergency specialist and is the only hospital in the vicinity with a well-trained trauma team.

The hospital offers a 24-hour Accident and Emergency with a dedicated Cardiac Emergency offering round-the-clock diagnostic and intervention services, including Primary angioplasty.

The Course Director, Facilitator and all other participants thanked the management of Maroof International Hospital for providing this beneficial medical and administrative information at such short notice.