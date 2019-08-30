WAPDA observes Kashmir solidarity day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :In pursuance of the decision of the Federal Government, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at WAPDA House.

WAPDA Chairman Lt. Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), NTDC Managing Director Zafar Abbas, Members of the WAPDA Authority and senior officers along with thousands of employees working at WAPDA House and Sunny View Estate, gathered outside WAPDA House to witness the activities carried out to mark the day, said a press release.

The activities commenced with playing of National Anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K).WAPDA employees chanted slogans against the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and in favour of the plebiscite in Kashmir in accordance with the United Nations Resolutions.

They were holding the flags of Pakistan and AJ&K as well as the banners carrying the messages for freedom of Kashmir.

Later, WAPDA Chairman, addressing the ceremony, said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris, he said we could go to any extent for freedom of Kashmir. NTDC Managing Director and other WAPDA employees also expressed their views while addressing the ceremony.

WAPDA employees serving at all formations and projects across the country also observed Kashmir Solidarity Day in the same manner. These formations and projects include Tarbela Dam and Power House, Mangla Dam and Power House, Ghazi Barotha, Warsak Dam and Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project etc.