WAPDA operation against electricity thieves ,defaulters held in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) On the directives of the Federal government, the team of WAPDA officials, accompanied by Rangers and police personnel, launched a series of operations against electricity thieves and defaulters in Subdivision 2.

The operation was led by WAPDA AC Farman Dhani, XEN Azizullah Bhutto, SDO Ghulam Sarwar Rind, Line Superintendents Abdul Ghaffar and Altaf Soomro.

Rangers officers and personnel also actively participated in the operation. According to WAPDA AC Farman Dhani, the crackdown will continue throughout the week in Subdivision 2, targeting both electricity theft and outstanding dues.

He said that, in addition to recovery efforts, legal action will also be taken against defaulters. XEN has urged citizens to promptly clear their dues and fulfill their responsibility as law-abiding individuals.

APP/rzq/mwq