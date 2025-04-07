Open Menu

WAPDA Operation Against Electricity Thieves ,defaulters Held In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 02:40 PM

WAPDA operation against electricity thieves ,defaulters held in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) On the directives of the Federal government, the team of WAPDA officials, accompanied by Rangers and police personnel, launched a series of operations against electricity thieves and defaulters in Subdivision 2.

The operation was led by WAPDA AC Farman Dhani, XEN Azizullah Bhutto, SDO Ghulam Sarwar Rind, Line Superintendents Abdul Ghaffar and Altaf Soomro.

Rangers officers and personnel also actively participated in the operation. According to WAPDA AC Farman Dhani, the crackdown will continue throughout the week in Subdivision 2, targeting both electricity theft and outstanding dues.

He said that, in addition to recovery efforts, legal action will also be taken against defaulters. XEN has urged citizens to promptly clear their dues and fulfill their responsibility as law-abiding individuals.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness ..

Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record

18 seconds ago
 UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel reven ..

UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..

30 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC

1 hour ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to ki ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heat ..

Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts

2 hours ago
 The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: In ..

The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series

2 hours ago
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trad ..

Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade

2 hours ago
 UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 bill ..

UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch

2 hours ago
 Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate ..

Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..

2 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

2 hours ago
 20-year old girl student dies of heart attack whil ..

20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..

2 hours ago
 SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial author ..

SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan