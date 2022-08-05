UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Paying Compensation To Mohmand Dam Affectees: Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Senate was informed on Friday that WAPDA is paying a compensation package of Rs. 6 million to the households affected due to the construction of Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project.

Replying to question during question hour in the Senate, the Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan informed the Senate that a total 80 of households are being affected according to WAPDA.

The minister said that the WAPDA is giving compensation package to the affected households, who are fulfilling the prescribed criteria in addition to their structure, crops, trees and livestock compensation.

Replying to another question, he said that rates fixed for the land acquisition in Mohmand Agency for the construction of Dam.

He said that National Commission and land Acquisition Committee have assessed and finalized reasonable rates, adding that if the land owners feel aggrieved, they have legal right to approach the Referee Court for the enhancement of rates.

