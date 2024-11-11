WAPDA Post Graduate College Holds Inter-departmental Speech Competition 2024
TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Inter-Departmental Speech Competition 2024 for BS program students was held at WAPDA Post Graduate College, Tarbela Dam. The event, part of the college's annual speech contests, was graced by esteemed guests Anwar Shah, General Manager and Project Director of Tarbela Dam, and Ali Anwar, General Manager of WAPDA Training.
During the ceremony, College Principal Kamran Khalid highlighted the institution's achievements and academic performance. In the student competition, Mohammad Shahab won first place, followed by Mohammad Abdullah Shah in second, and Hassan in third.
Among female participants, Iman Naveed from the English Department took first place, with Taqdees and Azma from the Economics Department securing second and third places, respectively.
The chief guests, Anwar Shah and Ali Anwar, awarded shields, certificates, and cash prizes to the competition winners, as well as medals to students who earned gold and silver at the Haripur board.
In his address, General Manager Anwar Shah commended the participants for their impressive speeches and congratulated the winners, expressing hope that these students would make their institution and country proud in the future.
Chief Engineer Civil Tarbela Dam, Riyaz Khalid, Chief Engineer T4, Turash Kumar, Chief Engineer Tarbela Powerhouse, Zeeshan Mustafa, and AD Protocol Javaid Iqbal also attended the event. Media representatives, college faculty, staff, and students' families attended to support the participants.
