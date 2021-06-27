UrduPoint.com
WAPDA Power Houses Supplying 5270 MW To National Grid System: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Spokesperson Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has said that currently all WAPDA power houses are supplying 5270 MW electricity to the national grid system.

He said Tarbela power house was generating only 1317 MW due to low water level in the reservoir, said a statement issued on Sunday.

Low water level in the Tarbela reservoir affected power generation, he said.

Giving the breakup, the Spokesperson said that Ghazi Barotha was generating 1445 MW, Mangla 839 MW, Neelum Jhelum 969 MW and others WAPDA power houses 700 MW.

He said power generation would further increase after improving water level in Tarbela reservoir.

More Stories From Pakistan

