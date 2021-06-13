UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WAPDA Power Houses Supplying 5,800 MW To National Grid During Off-peak Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

WAPDA Power Houses supplying 5,800 MW to national grid during off-peak hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Power Houses of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) are supplying 5,800 MW to the national grid during off-peak hours, the WAPDA spokesman said.

All WAPDA power houses including Tarbela were working as per their routine.

The Power Houses were generating electricity according to water discharges, he added,He said currently, Tarbela was supply 2,932 MW to the National Grid.

The power generation would further increase including from Tarbela during peak hours, he said.

Related Topics

Electricity Water WAPDA From

Recent Stories

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

1 hour ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

1 hour ago

UAE Maritime Week is set to return with an in-pers ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award invites entrants for 16th ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.