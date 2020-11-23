UrduPoint.com
Wapda Provide Rs 2 Billion For New Vehicles To PESCO

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Wapda provide Rs 2 billion for new vehicles to PESCO

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :On the directives of Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Wapda Monday has provided 50 new vehicles worth 2 billion rupees to Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO).

Omer Ayub Khan while addressing the handing over ceremony of new vehicles to Hazara circle at Wapda Guest House Khanpur congratulated the departments that received the vehicles and said that soon we would provide more facilities to the Wapda officials.

He said that we received issues of the power sector from previous governments, PTI government has invested up to 48 billion rupees in this sector to end the electricity problems.

The minister also thanked PM Imran Khan for his support and said that within six months we would allocate 21 billion rupees for the uplifting of PESCO.

The federal minister handed over 8 vehicles worth 32 million rupees to the heads of various departments of the Hazara region, SE Hazara Qazi Tahir, chairman Hydro Union Hazara circle Jameel Tanoli and other officials were also present at the occasion.

SE Hazara Qazi Tahir and president Hydro Union Hazara have appreciated the efforts of the federal minister for the development of the energy sector and also thanked him for providing new vehicles to the region.

