WAPDA Sets Up Latest Dialysis Centers In Its Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:02 PM

In pursuit to its commitment of providing improved healthcare facilities to the employees and their families, WAPDA has set up dialysis centers in three of its hospitals at Lahore, Multan and Gujranwala under Public Private Partnership, it was officially announced

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :In pursuit to its commitment of providing improved healthcare facilities to the employees and their families, WAPDA has set up dialysis centers in three of its hospitals at Lahore, Multan and Gujranwala under Public Private Partnership, it was officially announced.

Prior to establishing these centres, the patients had to be referred to government and private hospitals for their dialysis. WAPDA plans to extend dialysis facility in other WAPDA hospitals across the country in next few months, WAPDA stated in a statement released to the media here on Friday.

Earlier, WAPDA has also established fully equipped Obstetrics Units in its hospitals at Lahore, Guddu, Gujranwala, Quetta, Hyderabad and Multan. Such Obstetrics Units will also be set up very soon at WAPDA hospitals located in other parts of the country.

WAPDA has also started Corona Vaccination as well as admission of Corona patients in all of its hospitals.

Besides improving its health care system, WAPDA Medical Services has also started taking feedback from the medical facility holders to address their grievances and bring betterment in provision of medical facility and services to them.

For making the system transparent and minimizing the role of staff, WAPDA Medical Services has initiated an online feedback system for indoor admitted patients. Necessary information relating to online feedback has been displayed at prominent places in all WAPDA hospitals and dispensaries.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA provides health facilities through its health care system across the country not only to WAPDA employees and their families but also to the employees of Power Distribution Companies, Generation Companies and National Transmission and Dispatch Company. WAPDA owns as many as 12 hospitals all over the country including one 300- bed hospital at Lahore, nine 50-bed hospitals at Peshawar, Tarbela, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Guddu and Quetta, two 20-bed hospitals at Mangla and Sukkur, 12 fortified dispensaries, 17 basic dispensaries and 2 M.I. Rooms.

