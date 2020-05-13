WAPDA signs agreement with Power China-FWO for construction of main Diamer Basha dam, consultancy services

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has signed an agreement worth Rs 442 billion with Joint Venture namely Power China-FWO for construction of diversion system, main Diamer Basha dam, access bridge and 21 MW-Tangir Hydropower project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has signed an agreement worth Rs 442 billion with Joint Venture namely Power China-FWO for construction of diversion system, main Diamer Basha dam, access bridge and 21 MW-Tangir Hydropower project.

Diamer Basha Dam Chief Executive Officer Amir Bashir Chaudhry and authorized representative Yang Jiandu, signed the agreement on behalf of WAPDA and the Joint Venture respectively, said a press release on Wednesday.

Federal Minister Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Water Resources Federal Secretary Muhammad Ashraf, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), Pakistan Army Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz and FWO DG Maj Gen Kamal Azfar were also present on the occasion.

In the wake of a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan couple of days ago about water security and construction of mega dams including Diamer Basha Dam Project, all efforts are underway by the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to ensure timely mobilization of the contractor and effective follow up on Diamer Basha Dam Project.

Addressing the ceremony, Water Resources Federal Minister Muhammad Faisal Vawda congratulated WAPDA and Power China-FWO Joint Venture, saying that today's event was a good omen for the construction of much-needed dams in Pakistan.

He said construction of Diamer Basha Dam would commence in a few weeks, adding Diamer Basha Dam was a phenomenal project to ensure water, food and energy security in Pakistan.

Dilating upon the developments of water sector by the incumbent federal government, the minister said after Mohmand Dam, which was inaugurated by the prime minister in May last year, Diamer Basha was the second mega multi-purpose dam that was to be started in a span of just one year which was unprecedented in Pakistan's history.

Speaking on the occasion, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) said Diamer Basha Dam would go a long way for economic development and social uplift of the country.

He reiterated that WAPDA was committed to completing this mega project in accordance with the time lines to cope with the increasing water and electricity requirement in the country. Diamer Basha Dam Project, with a total financial outlay of about Rs. 1406.5 billion will be completed in 2028.

The total financial outlay includes land acquisition and resettlement, confidence building measures for social uplift of the locals, construction of dam and power houses. The project has a gross storage capacity of 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) and power generation capacity of 4500 megawatt (MW), with annual generation of 18.1 billion units per annum, he added.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Pakistan Army Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz and Power China Chairman Yan Zhi Yong also expressed their views on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA has already awarded contract for consultancy services of Diamer Basha Dam to Diamer Basha Consultants Group (DBCG) worth Rs.27.182 billion. The consultancy agreement includes construction design, construction supervision and contract administration of Diamer Basha Dam Project.

The Joint Venture DBCG comprises of 12 top-ranked national and foreign consulting firms namely NESPAK (Pakistan), Associate Consulting Engineers(Pakistan), Mott MacDonald Pakistan (Pakistan), Poyry (Switzerland), Montgomery Watson and Harza (MWH) International - Stantec (USA), Dolsar Engineering (Turkey), Mott McDonald International (England), China Water Resources Beifang Investigation, Design and Research Company (China), Mirza Associates Engineering Services (Pakistan), Al-Kasib Group of Engineering Services (Pakistan), Development Management consultant (Pakistan) and MWH Pakistan (Pakistan) with NESPAK as the lead firm. These firms have a vast experience of providing consultancy services for mega water projects the world over.