Open Menu

WAPDA Specifies Over Rs 17 Bln For Carrying Out CBMs Schemes In Kohistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

WAPDA specifies over Rs 17 bln for carrying out CBMs schemes in Kohistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has specified over Rs 17 billion for carrying out a score of schemes as Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for economic and social development in the Dasu Hydropower Project area.

The authority would carry out the development projects in consultation and support of the civil administration and locals of the area, official sources told APP here.

They said three hydel power stations of at least 3 megawatts (MW) including a transmission/distribution line, one high school, vocational training centre each in three districts of Kohistan, besides re-constructing the high school in Seo, Upper Kohistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that construction work continues on all key sites of the Dasu Hydropower Project, which is to be completed in two stages.

WAPDA is constructing Stage-I with installed generation capacity of 2160 MW and annual energy generation of 12 billion units. Electricity generation from the project is scheduled for 2026.

\395

Related Topics

Electricity Water WAPDA Kohistan All From Billion

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

25 minutes ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

56 minutes ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

4 hours ago
UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

13 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone calls with heads of stat ..

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Isr ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science trainin ..

Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme

14 hours ago
 UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at ..

UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at Dubai Airport after historic A ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan