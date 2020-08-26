WAPDA starts process to construct remaining works of Kachhi Canal Phase-I: Muzammil Hussain

In view of its importance for development of irrigated agriculture and poverty alleviation in remote areas of Balochistan leading towards eradication of extremism from the province, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has initiated the process for construction of remaining works relating to Kachhi Canal Project Phase-I, which will enable Balochistan to irrigate another 30,000 acres of land in Dera Bugti district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :In view of its importance for development of irrigated agriculture and poverty alleviation in remote areas of Balochistan leading towards eradication of extremism from the province, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has initiated the process for construction of remaining works relating to Kachhi Canal Project Phase-I, which will enable Balochistan to irrigate another 30,000 acres of land in Dera Bugti district.

Besides, the process for carrying out feasibility studies of Kachhi Canal Project Phase �II and Phase-III have also been started.

This was stated by WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain during his visit to Kachhi Canal, said a press release.

WAPDA GM (Central) Water Attaullah Memon and Project Director Kachhi Canal Syed Ali Akhtar Shah were also present during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said that 40 kilometres long main lined canal and 32 km-long water distribution system will be constructed in three years under remaining works of the Phase-I. As many as 363-km main canal and allied water distribution system have already been completed by WAPDA in August 2017 to irrigate 72000 acres of land, he added.

The chairman further said that it was a good omen for Balochistan that 52000 acres out of 72000 acres of land was being cultivated to bring in a phenomenal change in the livelihood of the locals in Dera Bugti district.

He expressed the hope that Government of Balochistan will soon be able to develop remaining 20000 acres in the command area.

Earlier, GM (Central) Water briefed the chairman about the status for implementing remaining works of the Phase-I and carrying out feasibility study of the Phase-II and the Phase-III.

It is worth mentioning here that Kachhi Canal is vital project for Balochistan to ensure economic development and social uplift by developing agriculture and agro-based economy in the province. The canal that takes off from Taunsa Barrage in Muzaffargarh district of Punjab, enters Balochistan in Dera Bugti district. Command area of the canal is situated in Dera Bugti, Nasirabad, Bolan and Jhal Magsi districts of Balochistan. The project is planned to be completed in three phases.