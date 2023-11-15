WAPDA supplied 15 bln power units to national grid from July to September

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) provided over 15 billion units of hydel electricity to the national grid from July to September 2023 registering an increase of 1.788 billion units.

The increase in hydel power generation helped the national exchequer save Rs 50 billion, which, otherwise, would have been spent in generating the same quantum of electricity through expensive imported residual furnace oil (RFO), official sources told APP on Wednesday.

They said improved hydrology, efficient operation and maintenance of WAPDA's hydel power stations and resumption of electricity generation from the Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station in August 2023 were the major contributing factors for increase in the hydel power generation during the said period.

Giving the break-up, the sources said the Tarbela Hydel Power Station contributed 6839.27 million units, Tarbela 4th Extension 2859.67 million units, Ghazi Barotha 2229.24 million units, Mangla 1113.

45 million units, Neelum Jhelum 707.62 million units, Warsak 317.66 million units and Chashma Hydel Power Station 270.27 million units. Some 664.97 million units were cumulatively generated by other hydel power stations of WAPDA, they said.

"The WAPDA's hydel generation is the most affordable and environment-friendly electricity in the country, as its generation cost stands at about Rs. 3.51 per unit, against the uniform national average determined tariff, which is Rs. 42.95 per unit for the consumers above 700 units," the sources said.

At present, WAPDA owns and operates as many as 22 hydel power stations including Neelum Jhelum.

WAPDA is vigorously implementing a least-cost energy generation plan to double its installed power generation capacity from 9500 MW to about 19500 MW by 2029 with phased completion of the under-construction mega projects including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project and Tarbela 5th Extension Project etc. //395