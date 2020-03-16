UrduPoint.com
WAPDA Suspends People-gathering Related Activities Against Spread Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:01 PM

WAPDA suspends people-gathering related activities against spread of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Monday was taking precautionary measures against spread of Coronavirus as it has suspended ongoing training activities in distribution companies (DISCOs) and entities.

All the open Katchehris across country were suspended till betterment of situation in wake of avoiding large public gatherings.

This was decided at a special meeting on taking precautionary measures in view of COVID-19 held at the Power Division Islamabad under the chairmanship of Secretary Power, Irfan Ali. The meeting was attended by all Additional and Joint Secretaries, CEOs of DISCOs, AEDB, CPPA, MDs NEECA and PPIB and other officials.

It was directed to hold special meeting with WAPDA hospitals medical superintendents at each DISCO level to make special arrangements for test and isolation wards.

All the complaint centers may be provided with hand sanitizers, soaps and masks with disposable gloves to the employees. All the field employees would also be provided masks and disposal gloves.

All head offices and other offices where pubic dealing is frequent would be provided with thermal scanners.

Toilets and baths must be kept clean round the clock. All these arrangements for safety and security of employees will be ensured within 24 hours.

