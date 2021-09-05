UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Takes Action Against 'Kunda' Mafia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

WAPDA takes action against 'Kunda' mafia

DIKHAN, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) ::The WAPDA teams while conducting raids against 'Kunda ' mafia have taken many people into custody involved in using illegal electricity and use of 'Kundas'.

An official of the sub-division Mandra, Maaz Ahmed informed that they have conducted a Kunda clean operation in various localities besides imposing fine on those involved in illegal use of electricity.

He said that during a raid in Bagh Mohammad Dayal road, the people were using bogus and illegal meters on which they imposed Rs.0.245 million fines besides registering case against one Hayata Ullah in the concerned police station.

He strictly warned the people not to use electricity on illegal means otherwise strict action would be taken by imposing heavy fines and registering of cases.

Related Topics

Electricity Police Station WAPDA Fine Road Bagh Million

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to buil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to build more optimistic, peaceful, p ..

17 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million ..

Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

2 hours ago
 Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million thr ..

Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million through &#039;Al Sanaa&#039; init ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to ..

Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to Russia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.