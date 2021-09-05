WAPDA takes action against 'Kunda' mafia

DIKHAN, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) ::The WAPDA teams while conducting raids against 'Kunda ' mafia have taken many people into custody involved in using illegal electricity and use of 'Kundas'.

An official of the sub-division Mandra, Maaz Ahmed informed that they have conducted a Kunda clean operation in various localities besides imposing fine on those involved in illegal use of electricity.

He said that during a raid in Bagh Mohammad Dayal road, the people were using bogus and illegal meters on which they imposed Rs.0.245 million fines besides registering case against one Hayata Ullah in the concerned police station.

He strictly warned the people not to use electricity on illegal means otherwise strict action would be taken by imposing heavy fines and registering of cases.