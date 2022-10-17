WAPDA to add over 11,000 MW environment-friendly electricity to national grid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is actively pursuing six hydropower projects to add over 11,241 MW of environment-friendly hydel electricity to the existing 9,443 MW hydel generation in the coming years.

Wapda officials told APP here that presently, the total installed capacity of 24 Wapda Hydel power stations stood at 9,443 MW and the addition of over 11,241 MW would enhance it to 20,684.4 MW.

The existing power stations included Tarbela, Mangla, Ghazi Brotha, Neelum Jehlum, and Warsak Hydropower Projects, which contributed about 25 per cent of the total system capacity of 36,166 MW from all sources, they said.

They said the net electrical output was about 32,000 GWh per annum of the said power stations.

Sharing details of the coming hydel power projects, they said that Dasu Hydropower Project would contribute 4,320 MW, Tarbela 5th extension 1510 MW, Mohmand dam 800 MW, Diamer Basha 4,500 MW, Keyal Khwar power project 128 MW and Kurram Tang 83.4 MW to the national grid system.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has also developed several nuclear power projects to support the economic uplift of Pakistan.

The total installed capacity of nuclear power plants connected with the national grid system was 3,530 MW, which included the 1,330 MW Chashma nuclear power project and the 2,200 MW Karachi nuclear power project.

