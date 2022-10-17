UrduPoint.com

WAPDA To Add Over 11,000 MW Environment-friendly Electricity To National Grid

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM

WAPDA to add over 11,000 MW environment-friendly electricity to national grid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is actively pursuing six hydropower projects to add over 11,241 MW of environment-friendly hydel electricity to the existing 9,443 MW hydel generation in the coming years.

Wapda officials told APP here that presently, the total installed capacity of 24 Wapda Hydel power stations stood at 9,443 MW and the addition of over 11,241 MW would enhance it to 20,684.4 MW.

The existing power stations included Tarbela, Mangla, Ghazi Brotha, Neelum Jehlum, and Warsak Hydropower Projects, which contributed about 25 per cent of the total system capacity of 36,166 MW from all sources, they said.

They said the net electrical output was about 32,000 GWh per annum of the said power stations.

Sharing details of the coming hydel power projects, they said that Dasu Hydropower Project would contribute 4,320 MW, Tarbela 5th extension 1510 MW, Mohmand dam 800 MW, Diamer Basha 4,500 MW, Keyal Khwar power project 128 MW and Kurram Tang 83.4 MW to the national grid system.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has also developed several nuclear power projects to support the economic uplift of Pakistan.

The total installed capacity of nuclear power plants connected with the national grid system was 3,530 MW, which included the 1,330 MW Chashma nuclear power project and the 2,200 MW Karachi nuclear power project.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Electricity Water WAPDA Nuclear Dam Ghazi All From

Recent Stories

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit to Balochistan

3 hours ago
 PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seat ..

PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seats in by-election

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.