WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The under-construction Diamer Basha Dam Project is all set to achieve yet another milestone, as roller-compact-concrete (RCC) works of the main dam will commence in early 2026, after completion of the RCC trials and excavation works on the dam’s abutment and the pit (foundation) by end of this year.

Chairman WAPDA, Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Saeed, visited the Diamer Basha Dam site, which is being constructed by WAPDA across the River Indus, approximately 40 kilometers downstream of Chilas town. He was accompanied by DG FWO, Maj Gen Abdul Sami, along with the CEO of the Diamer Basha Dam Company, GM/PD of the project, CEO of the Consultants Group, and project managers from both the consultants and contractors.

During the visit, the chairman reviewed security arrangements, ongoing construction activities at key project sites, including the crushing plant, diversion tunnel, dam pit and abutments, upstream and downstream coffer dams, left bank flushing tunnel, RCC trial section area, RCC batching plant and crushing and conveyor belt tunnels, among others.

The project team briefed the chairman that construction is actively progressing on 13 different work fronts. The river diversion system, which includes a diversion tunnel and canal, has been operating successfully during the current high-flow season.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Wapda Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Saeed directed the contractors to deploy additional resources to accelerate construction and ensure adherence to project timelines.

He also urged the WAPDA team and consultants to adopt a proactive approach in resolving any bottlenecks that may hinder timely completion.

In addition, the chairman visited Cadet College Chilas, a facility completed by WAPDA at a cost of Rs. 2.1 billion under its confidence-building measures and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The college aims to provide quality education to students from the region, particularly those in the project area.

So far, WAPDA has spent Rs. 78.5 billion on the resettlement of affected communities, as well as on development initiatives in health, education and infrastructure within the project vicinity. Moreover, employment opportunities at the project are being prioritised for local residents.

According to details, the Diamer Basha Dam is set to become the world’s tallest RCC dam, with a height of 272 meters. It will have a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 million acre-feet (MAF), enabling the irrigation of 1.23 million acres of land. With an installed generation capacity of 4,500 megawatts, the project will contribute 18 billion units of clean, green and affordable electricity to the national grid annually.