Wapda To Complete 10 Projects To Enhance Water Storage Capacity

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) is working to complete 10 projects with aim to enhance the water storage capacity in the country from 13 million acre feet (MAF) to 24 million MAF which would be also sufficient to irrigate another 1.6 million acres of land

The Wapda projects include five dams, three hydropower projects, one canal and one water supply scheme was under construction which would be completed in a phased manner from 2023 to 2029.

Diamer Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Canal Extension, Sindh Barrage and K-IV Project were among the projects, said official sources.

The installed hydel generation capacity would be doubled to cross 18,000 MW with an addition of 9,000 MW on completion of these projects, he continued. The new Wapda projects would also provide about 35,000 job opportunities during the construction, he added.

The per capita water availability in Pakistan had come down from 5650 cubic meter to an alarming level of 908 cubic meter per annum, pushing us to the stage of water-scarce country.

In order to tackle the impending water scarcity, we need to have more water storages besides practicing good water conservation and management strategies, he said.

