WAPDA To Complete Development Works In New Mirpur City By May 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 09:43 PM
The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is set to complete the remaining development works under the Mangla Dam Raising Project in New Mirpur City and its subordinate towns by May 2025
In this regard on Thursday, a high-level meeting chaired by Mirpur Division Commissioner Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain was held to discuss the project's progress, where WAPDA representatives briefed the attendees on the status of the development projects.
The meeting emphasized the importance of completing the projects within the stipulated timeframe and ensuring the delivery of required development funds by the end of May 2025.
The commissioner directed the authorities to work in close coordination to avoid any ambiguity or misunderstanding and complete their respective parts of the work on time.
Key decisions made during the meeting include formation of a technical committee to prepare details of remaining works left by WAPDA, which is expected to submit its report by April 18, 2025. Strict measures would be taken to prevent encroachments in Mangla Bazaar and removal of illegal occupations from the road area along the wall of Mangla Colony.
Cancellation of illegal allotments and strict action against illegal occupants of WAPDA-owned land, formation of a joint inspection committee were also some important decisions.
The meeting was attended by WAPDA officials, including General Manager Altaf Qadir, and other stakeholders, who discussed various issues related to the project, including land disputes, provision of water, and beautification of Mangla entry points.
