WAPDA To Divert River Swat At Mohmand Dam Project In April
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 05:55 PM
Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is going to divert River Swat in April this year at the under-construction Mohmand Dam, as diversion system of the project is steadily heading towards completion in accordance with the timelines
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is going to divert River Swat in April this year at the under-construction Mohmand Dam, as diversion system of the project is steadily heading towards completion in accordance with the timelines.
In this connection, Chairman WAPDA, Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Mohmand Dam, being constructed across River Swat in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
He visited in detail construction sites of the spillway, the diversion tunnels and the power house to review construction activities going on there.
Advisor (Projects) WAPDA, GM and PD Mohmand Dam Project and the Consultants and the Contractors were also present during the visit.
Later, the chairman also presided over a progress review meeting at the project office.
At present, construction work is continuing on 12 sites.
The project team gave a detailed briefing about diversion scheme, concreting and slope stabilization at the spillway, slope excavation and support works at the power house, excavation at the irrigation tunnels, construction of structures across the irrigation canals and finishing works at the permanent access roads located on both right and left banks of the river.
The chairman was briefed that the offices and the employees had been permanently shifted to the newly constructed facilities in the project area.
A few completed buildings will also be taken over and the remaining staff will be shifted there accordingly.
Emphasizing upon the need for timely completion of Mohmand Dam, the chairman urged the contractors to expedite the activities relating to quarry development for the dam.
He directed deployment of additional resources for the purpose.
Mohmand Dam is a multipurpose project, which will store water for agriculture, control floods, supply water to Peshawar for urban use and generate green, clean and economically affordable hydel electricity.
The project is scheduled for completion in 2026 and will store 1.29 MAF of water to irrigate 18,237 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda and supplement irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land.
The project has an installed power capacity of 800 MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units of electricity.
It will also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose. Annual benefits of the project are estimated at Rs 51.6 billion.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outlets
Shopkeepers fined
Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in 3rd T20
Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation
No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner Sukkur
Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies
Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh round of anti-polio drive
Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal
HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled
PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM
PESCO notifies power suspension
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outlets2 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation2 minutes ago
-
No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies2 minutes ago
-
Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh round of anti-polio drive2 minutes ago
-
Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal21 minutes ago
-
Five booked over violation of child labour act27 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for PSL27 minutes ago
-
2265 kites confiscated, 13 kite sellers held27 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for anti-polio campaign reviewed47 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom of police constable remembered47 minutes ago