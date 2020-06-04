UrduPoint.com
WAPDA To Enhance Hydel Generation To 30,000 MW By 2030

Like increasing water storage capacity in the country, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has also an elaborate plan to enhance the existing hydel generation capacity from 9,406 MW to 14,000 MW by 2025 and 30,000 MW by 2030

Sources told APP here that the hydel generation would be enhanced by Dasu hydropower phase-I and phase-II , Mohmand dam, Diamer Basha dam, Tarbela 5th Extension power projects etc.

Sources told APP here that the hydel generation would be enhanced by Dasu hydropower phase-I and phase-II , Mohmand dam, Diamer Basha dam, Tarbela 5th Extension power projects etc.

They said that work has already been started on two mega projects including Mohmand and Diamer Basha dams after decades. The dams would not only store water for agricultural purpose but also help for generating cheap hydel generation.

They said the Mohmand dam project would be completed by December 2024 while Diamer Basha would be commissioned in 2028.

The sources said currently, only 13 Million Acre Feet (MAF) water was being stored while 100 per cent increase would be made in storage capacity by 2030 through building Mohmand, Diamer Basha, Kurram Tangi, Sindh Barrage, Chiniot, Naulong, Murunj and Hingol etc projects.

Diamer Basha Dam with gross water storage capacity of 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) and power generation capacity of 4500 MW would go a long way in stabilizing the economy, they said. They said the project would help reduce the current water shortage of 12 MAF to 6.1 MAF while its economic agriculture values were estimated as $ 1.2 billion per annum.

