WAPDA To Enhance Storage Capacity Of Hub Dam

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is planning to enhance storage capacity of Hub Dam in view of the water situation in the country

This was told to Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) who visited Hub Dam, constructed across River Hub, 56 Km North East of Karachi during the briefing, said a press release on Thursday.

WAPDA is evaluating various possibilities for the purpose, it was further told. The enhanced storage capacity of the reservoir would not only control floods but also provide additional water to Karachi and Balochistan.

The Chairman had detailed round of various components of the Dam during the visit.

General Manager Projects (South) and Project Director Hub Dam briefed the Chairman about safe and effective operation of the Dam during the torrential monsoon rains in July and August in the catchment area located in Balochistan and Sindh.

The Dam successfully stored the flood water and helped control its devastating impact downstream of Hub and Karachi.

Earlier, the Chairman also visited K-IV project office and had briefings about the progress on K-IV, RBOD I and III, Nai Gaj Dam, Naulong Dam, Sindh Barrage and other projects.

It was briefed that RBOD I and III are completed, while negotiations are underway to hand these projects over to Sindh Government. It is pertinent to mention that RBOD I and III performed satisfactorily in the recent floods.

