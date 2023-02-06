UrduPoint.com

WAPDA To Establish Modern University: Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 08:27 PM

A state-of-the-art WAPDA University will start functioning soon as the prerequisites for establishing this university are being accomplished at a fast-track, said Chairman Wapda Engineer Lieutenant General (Retired) Sajjad Ghani

He was visiting WAPDA Engineering Academy Faisalabad on Monday while General Manager (Admin) Brigadier (Retired) Muhammad Tufail, GM (Training Institutes & education) Anwar-ul-Haq and Focal Person (WAPDA University) Shahid Hamid were also present on the occasion.

Elaborating the fundamental objectives for setting up the university, the Chairman said that WAPDA University would serve as a centre of excellence in academics and research in various disciplines direly needed for the national development.

He said that the university will also help bridge the gap that exists between the academia and the industry in Pakistan. This will be done by introducing the curricula especially designed for the purpose, he added.

Focal Person (WAPDA University) briefed the Chairman about progress on key milestones for establishing the university including charter, feasibility report, financial management and the programmes to be offered at the University.

He said that WAPDA University is being established with its Principal Seat at Islamabad and Campuses at Lahore and Faisalabad. WAPDA Engineering Academy is being upgraded to a full-fledged Campus of the university where Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Social Sciences will be inducted in a phased manner.

Later, WAPDA Chairman visited WAPDA Engineering Academy and viewed the training facilities available there.

Earlier, Principal WAPDA Engineering Academy briefed the Chairman about training modules and the facilities that exist at the Academy.

Underlining the significance of the latest training techniques in grooming human resources, the WAPDA Chairman urged the management to bring standards of the academy at par with the training institutes of international repute.

Later, the Chairman also visited WAPDA Hospital Faisalabad.

