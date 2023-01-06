UrduPoint.com

WAPDA To Establish Smart Schools In Diamer, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said our request to Chairman WAPDA regarding the establishment of Smart Schools in district Diamer along with provision of free of cost evening coaching to 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th class students

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said our request to Chairman WAPDA regarding the establishment of Smart Schools in district Diamer along with provision of free of cost evening coaching to 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th class students of Diamer has been approved in lieu of CSR in BOD meeting under Chairmanship of Chairman WAPDA who was highly appreciative of the initiatives of GB government in domain of Education & IT.

In an official statement to media, he said that we are thrilled to announce that our efforts have borne fruit and from 9th of January, 842 students of the said classes will be provided free of cost evening coaching by KIPS which would play a big part in improving the result of Government schools and will lead to better prospects for students in regard to securing admission in top universities of Pakistan.

Moreover, 10 High-Tech Smart Schools with all the technological gadgets and trainers will soon be part of District Diamer which would improve the quality of learning & education in the region which has been far too deprived in this regard.

He said our aim to improve the educational landscape of GB in general and District Diamer in particular will soon be realised.

