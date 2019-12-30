UrduPoint.com
WAPDA To Recruit 10,000 Employees For DISCOS: Federal Minister For Power Omer Ayub Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:34 PM

WAPDA to recruit 10,000 employees for DISCOS: Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan on Monday said the government would recruit 10,000 employees in different cadres for all power distribution companies including 3500 for PESCO to overcome shortage of WAPDA staff

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan on Monday said the government would recruit 10,000 employees in different cadres for all power distribution companies including 3500 for PESCO to overcome shortage of WAPDA staff.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Union led by Jameel Tanooli here, he said "The government is committed to resolve issues of WAPDA employees on priority basis".

He said on the directives of PM crackdowns against power pilferers have been initiated and Rs 112 billion have been recovered from pilferers, adding that the revenue of Wapda has also increased up to Rs 228 billion.

He said that due to pragmatic measures 80 percent load shedding has been overcome while through the new system the chances of electricity theft has also curbed.

The Minister said that in upcoming years through several new projects would help reduce the prices of electricity for the consumers.

