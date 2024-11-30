WAPDA Trainee Engineers Call On Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized that professional training is vital for the growth of any institution and for enhancing the skills of its officers.
He said that promoting alternative energy sources can be a sustainable solution to the energy crisis.
The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori expressed these views during a meeting with trainee executive engineers of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) at the Governor House.
He highlighted that officers like them play a pivotal role in eliminating line losses, which is key to improving the institution's performance.
He further remarked that curbing electricity theft could serve as a significant milestone in the country’s economic progress and urged the officers to prioritize this issue.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also emphasized that after their promotion to the rank of superintendent engineers, their responsibilities would increase significantly.
"It is imperative that you channel your energies toward transforming WAPDA into a profitable and stable organization," he said. He also stressed the importance of innovation and adopting modern techniques in addressing energy challenges, particularly through renewable energy projects, which could reduce dependency on traditional energy sources.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori assured the engineers of his support and encouraged them to play their part in creating a sustainable energy future for Pakistan.
