Open Menu

WAPDA, UAE Firm Sign MoUs For Capacity Enhancement Of Existing Small HPPs, Development Of Floating Solar Power

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 08:14 PM

WAPDA, UAE firm sign MoUs for capacity enhancement of existing small HPPs, development of floating solar power

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) signed two Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) with the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of United Arab Emirates on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) signed two Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) with the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of United Arab Emirates on Friday.

The MoUs were signed by Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani and Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum on behalf of their respective organizations, said a press release.

The first MoU is aimed at establishing a framework for cooperation and collaboration between the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and WAPDA to explore investment opportunities for WAPDA's small hydel power stations including 1MW-Renala, 22 MW-Rasul, 13.

2 MW-Chichokimalian and 13.8 MW-Nandipur.

The second MoU is related to exploring investment opportunities in the energy sector of Pakistan, specifically for the development of floating solar power project on water reservoirs and water bodies of the existing hydel power stations of WAPDA.

Under the two MoU, both organizations will work together to assess the technical and economic feasibility of these projects and develop a plan for their implementation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water WAPDA United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Georgia with invitation to CO ..

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner for provision of best medical facilit ..

Commissioner for provision of best medical facilities at BVH

4 minutes ago
 Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensio ..

Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensions Rise - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity ..

Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity Pakistan Army

4 minutes ago
 Equal opportunities essentials for progress of cou ..

Equal opportunities essentials for progress of country: Shaista Khoso

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces Eid ul Azha holidays from Jun ..

Sindh govt announces Eid ul Azha holidays from June 28 to July 01

4 minutes ago
Dutch King Accepts Resignation of Education Minist ..

Dutch King Accepts Resignation of Education Minister Previously Accused of Bully ..

4 minutes ago
 Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A ..

Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A-29 Attack Jet Sales

35 minutes ago
 OceanGate Co-Founder Says Safety, Risk Reduction K ..

OceanGate Co-Founder Says Safety, Risk Reduction Key Aspects of Company's Policy

2 minutes ago
 Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

35 minutes ago
 Ukrainian conflict impacts aid provision, PRCS ste ..

Ukrainian conflict impacts aid provision, PRCS steps in to assist Afghan migrant ..

35 minutes ago
 Extreme weather hits China; Beijing records 2nd hi ..

Extreme weather hits China; Beijing records 2nd highest temperature in history

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan