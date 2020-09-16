UrduPoint.com
WAPDA Union Arranges Safety Seminars In All DISCOS

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) arranged safety seminars in all Distribution Companies (DISCOS) including FESCO.

In this connection, various functions were arranged at Headquarters, Divisional and Sub Divisional levels. The main event was held at Bakhtiar Labor hall Abdullahpur Faisalabad in which Regional Chairman Hydro Union Ch Sarfraz Hundal was the chief guest.

The Chairman (CBA) union said on the occasion that hydro union always promoted the safety culture in WAPDA to save its line staff from fatal and non-fatal accidents as awareness regarding safety first was their mission.

He said that field staff of FESCO as well as WAPDA was the backbone of the department.

He also demanded to regularize the services of contractual employees recruited through employees' children quota.

Joint secretary Mian Sajid, Zonal Chairman Ali Asghar, Zonal secretary Mian Farooq, Rafiq Gujjar also addressed.

