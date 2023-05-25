WAPDA Union Bahawalpur marks safety day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of the WAPDA Hydro Electric Union Bahawalpur chapter, safety day was observed at WAPDA Offices and grid stations here across the Bahawalpur district.

A ceremony in connection with safety day was also held here at Bahawalpur Circle Training Center.

The speakers who addressed the ceremony included XEN Model Town, Chaudhary Saqib, XEN City, Tariq Memon, Additional XEN (Safety), Aamir Ansari, Regional Chairman, WAPDA Hydro Electric Union, Chaudhary Ghulam Rasool Gujjar, the Regional Vice Chairman, Chaudhary Zulfiqar, Zonal Chairman, Jaffar Khan and others.

They emphasized the need to adopt safety measures while working on transmission lines and electric projects.

They opined that the provision of standard and good quality equipment to WAPDA workers ensures their safety.