WAPDA Union demands review of fuel SOPs for sub-division vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Chairman City Division, All Pakistan WAPDA Hydroelectric Labour Union, Malik Qamar Waqas on Sunday called for a review of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for filling fuel in vehicles operated by sub-divisions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement Waqas criticized the newly implemented SOPs for POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricants) SOP, stating that it was impractical due to the refusal of petrol pump owners to comply with the contractual obligations. He further pointed out that even petrol pumps contracted by WAPDA are withholding fuel supplies due to outstanding payments.

Waqas highlighted the negative impact of this situation, stating that delays in fuel availability are leading to longer response times for consumers, resulting in frustration and anger.

He also expressed concern for the mental well-being of line superintendents and other field staff who are facing immense pressure due to inability to obtain fuel for their vehicles.

He urged concerned authorities to review the SOPs for fuel adjustment in WAPDA vehicles to ensure timely completion of work at the sub-division level. He also proposed issuing fuel card to address the issue.