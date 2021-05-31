UrduPoint.com
Wapda Union Stages Protest Against Hiring Of Outsiders On Executive Post

All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) staged a protest rally against the decision to appoint a private person as Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company here at HESCO Chief's office on Monday

Addressing protesting Wadpa workers Hydro Union leaders Iqbal Ahmed Khan, Hesco's General Manager Operation Abdul Ahad, Director Hashim Ali Jogezai and others demanded that no outsiders should be appointed as company's chief executive officer.

They said the government had assured the Wapda Hydro Union that CEO's of all power distribution companies would be appointed from among the company's senior officers and it should abide by the commitment.

They also demanded regularization of the services of contract employees and stop hiring private persons on executive posts failing which a country wide protest movement would be started.

More Stories From Pakistan

