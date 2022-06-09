UrduPoint.com

Wapda Union Stages Rally, Demands 50pc Increase In Salaries

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Wapda union stages rally, demands 50pc increase in salaries

All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) has staged a rally here on Thursday and demanded 50 per cent increase in their salaries

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) has staged a rally here on Thursday and demanded 50 per cent increase in their salaries.

Chaudhry Sarfraz Ahmad Hundal, Regional Chairman/Central Naib President of the Union, led the rally which started from FESCO Headquarters and passed through various roads.

The participants holding banners and placards chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

Ch Sarfraz Hundal said that recent wave of price-hike had multiplied miseries of employees.

Therefore, the government should ensure at least 50 per cent increase in the salaries in addition to including all ad hoc reliefs in the basic pay.

He also demanded increase in house rent, medical allowance, conveyance allowance and other incentives according to inflation rate and said that the government should end the ban on recruitment to all power distribution companies.

Regional Deputy Chairman of WAPDA Union Mian Munir Ghani, Zonal Chairman Second Circle FESCO Ali Asghar Gill, Zonal Chairman GSO Circle Muhammad Saleem and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan WAPDA Rent Circle All From Government FESCO

Recent Stories

AC Saddar checks enforcement of one-dish policy at ..

AC Saddar checks enforcement of one-dish policy at wedding ceremonies

1 minute ago
 Final strength of Commonwealth contingent to be de ..

Final strength of Commonwealth contingent to be decided on June 13: PSB DG

1 minute ago
 Agriculture sector posts 4.40pc growth in FY2022

Agriculture sector posts 4.40pc growth in FY2022

1 minute ago
 NHA improving East-West connectivity

NHA improving East-West connectivity

1 minute ago
 DC for strict action against ghost teachers,schoo ..

DC for strict action against ghost teachers,school staff

3 minutes ago
 SSUET to construct new block at the campus

SSUET to construct new block at the campus

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.