Wapda union stages rally, demands 50pc increase in salaries

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) has staged a rally here on Thursday and demanded 50 per cent increase in their salaries.

Chaudhry Sarfraz Ahmad Hundal, Regional Chairman/Central Naib President of the Union, led the rally which started from FESCO Headquarters and passed through various roads.

The participants holding banners and placards chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

Ch Sarfraz Hundal said that recent wave of price-hike had multiplied miseries of employees.

Therefore, the government should ensure at least 50 per cent increase in the salaries in addition to including all ad hoc reliefs in the basic pay.

He also demanded increase in house rent, medical allowance, conveyance allowance and other incentives according to inflation rate and said that the government should end the ban on recruitment to all power distribution companies.

Regional Deputy Chairman of WAPDA Union Mian Munir Ghani, Zonal Chairman Second Circle FESCO Ali Asghar Gill, Zonal Chairman GSO Circle Muhammad Saleem and others were also present.