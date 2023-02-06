WAPDA university to start functioning soon: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A state-of-the-art WAPDA University will start functioning soon, as prerequisites for establishing the University are being accomplished at a fast track.

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani stated this during his visit to WAPDA Engineering academy Faisalabad, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Elaborating on the fundamental objectives for setting up the university, the Chairman said that WAPDA University would serve as a centre of excellence in academics and research in various disciplines direly needed for national development.

The university will also help bridge the gap that exists between academia and industry in Pakistan. This will be done by introducing the curricula specifically designed for the purpose, he added.

The Focal Person (WAPDA University) briefed the chairman about the progress on key milestones for establishing the University including the charter, feasibility report, financial management and the programmes to be offered at the university.

WAPDA University is being established with its Principal Seat in Islamabad and Campuses at Lahore and Faisalabad.

WAPDA Engineering Academy is being upgraded to a fully-fledged Campus. The Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Social Sciences will be introduced at WAPDA University in a phased manner.

WAPDA Chairman also visited WAPDA Engineering University and viewed the training facilities available there.

Earlier, the Principal of WAPDA Engineering Academy briefed the chairman about the training modules and the facilities that exist at the Academy.

Underlining the significance of the latest training techniques in grooming human resources, the Chairman urged the management to bring the standards of the Academy on par with the training institutes of international repute.

GM (Admin) Brig Muhammad Tufail (Retd), GM (Training Institutes & education) Anwar-ul-Haq and Focal Person (WAPDA University) Shahid Hamid were also present on the occasion.

Later, the chairman also visited WAPDA Hospital Faisalabad.