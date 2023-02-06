UrduPoint.com

WAPDA University To Start Functioning Soon: Chairman

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

WAPDA university to start functioning soon: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A state-of-the-art WAPDA University will start functioning soon, as prerequisites for establishing the University are being accomplished at a fast track.

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani stated this during his visit to WAPDA Engineering academy Faisalabad, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Elaborating on the fundamental objectives for setting up the university, the Chairman said that WAPDA University would serve as a centre of excellence in academics and research in various disciplines direly needed for national development.

The university will also help bridge the gap that exists between academia and industry in Pakistan. This will be done by introducing the curricula specifically designed for the purpose, he added.

The Focal Person (WAPDA University) briefed the chairman about the progress on key milestones for establishing the University including the charter, feasibility report, financial management and the programmes to be offered at the university.

WAPDA University is being established with its Principal Seat in Islamabad and Campuses at Lahore and Faisalabad.

WAPDA Engineering Academy is being upgraded to a fully-fledged Campus. The Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Social Sciences will be introduced at WAPDA University in a phased manner.

WAPDA Chairman also visited WAPDA Engineering University and viewed the training facilities available there.

Earlier, the Principal of WAPDA Engineering Academy briefed the chairman about the training modules and the facilities that exist at the Academy.

Underlining the significance of the latest training techniques in grooming human resources, the Chairman urged the management to bring the standards of the Academy on par with the training institutes of international repute.

GM (Admin) Brig Muhammad Tufail (Retd), GM (Training Institutes & education) Anwar-ul-Haq and Focal Person (WAPDA University) Shahid Hamid were also present on the occasion.

Later, the chairman also visited WAPDA Hospital Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Education WAPDA Visit Progress National University Industry General Motors

Recent Stories

UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish ..

UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish Presidents, expresses condole ..

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

1 hour ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

2 hours ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.