WAPDA vows to construct K-IV in shortest possible time

In the wake of handing over implementation responsibility of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) to Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) by the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) on Thursday held a meeting with the stakeholders to find out a way forward for completion of K-IV within the shortest possible time

Speaking on the occasion, the WAPDA chairman thanked the federal government for reposing trust in WAPDA for construction of K-IV.

He also thanked the participants for taking their time out to attend the meeting and share their views about such an important Project, said a press release issued here.

Emphasizing upon the significance of K-IV, the chairman vowed that WAPDA would make strenuous efforts to complete the project within stipulated time so that the people of Karachi the largest city and economic hub of Pakistan - could accrue benefits from the Project as early as possible.

Employing its in-house expertise for implementing mega projects and making benefit of the data available with the Federal and Provincial stakeholders, WAPDA will chalk out well defined timelines for completion of K-IV, making it sure to achieve the targets accordingly, the chairman further said.

Later, Project Director (K-IV) Sindh, Director (Plans) FWO and Director OCL Consultants also briefed the participants about the Project. Impediments in the way to completion of K-IV and the matters relating to evolving an effective mechanism of mutual cooperation were also discussed in details during the meeting.

It is worth mentioning here that Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) envisages to supply 260 million gallons per day of water to Karachi in Phase-I. The project was earlier being undertaken by the Sindh Government, however, the federal government, under an arrangement with the Provincial Government has now taken up implementation of the project as part of the Prime Minister's Package for Karachi and directed WAPDA to immediately take over the implementation responsibilities of the project.

The meeting was attended by the National Assembly Member hailing from Karachi Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Chairman Planning and Development board Government of Sindh, Joint Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Director General (Monitoring) Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Project Director (K-IV) Sindh,Director (Plans) FWO, Project Manager (K-IV) OCL Consultants, Member (Finance) WAPDA, Member (Water) WAPDA and WAPDA's General Managers concerned.