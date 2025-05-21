WAPDA worker electrocuted in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A WAPDA worker lost his life due to electrocution while repairing an electric pole near Sarwar Wali on Multan Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rescue 1122, the control room received an emergency call at 12:21pm, reporting that a worker performing maintenance on an electric pole had suffered a severe electric shock and was hanging from the wires. In response, a motorbike ambulance, a standard ambulance, and two rescue vehicles from the central station were immediately dispatched to the scene. Station Coordinator Alamgir was also sent to oversee the operation.

Upon arrival, the rescue team discovered that the deceased had been working alongside a WAPDA technical team and was electrocuted while addressing a technical fault on the pole. After confirming electricity cut-off from WAPDA authorities, rescue workers used an extendable ladder to reach and safely retrieve the body.

The locals staged a protest against WAPDA, briefly blocking the Multan-DG Khan Road for 15–20 minutes. The protest was called off upon the arrival of police, and the body was later shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital.