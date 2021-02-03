Wapda workers hold rally against proposed privatization

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) Wednesday staged a protest rally against privatization of Wapda and other power distribution companies in the country.

The central president All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) Abdul Latif Nizamani led the rally from Labour Hall Gari Khata to Hyderabad Press club to press their demands against the proposed privatization plan.

The participants of the rally carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands chanted slogans for reversal of proposed privatization plan of basic need providing state organizations.

Nizamani and other labour leaders while addressing the gathering said in the past, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf was against the privatization of government entities therefore it should reconsider the decision to privatize such organizations which provide basic needs to the people.

If worker's demands would not be accepted the protest movement will be extended to the Federal capital and after the February 11 rally Wapda workers would start marching towards Islamabad from February 18, they warned.