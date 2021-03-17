Wapda workers protest against proposed privatization of power distribution companies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) Wednesday staged a protest against proposed privatization of power distribution companies.

The central leader of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) Abdul Latif Nizamani led the protest demonstration outside Hyderabad Press Club and alleged that the private persons were being appointed on higher posts which might be the beginning of the privatization process of Wapda and relevant power companies.